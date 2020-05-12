Watch: Video of a 'Cute' Bear Chilling in Water Tub is Giving Us Summer Goals

Summer is the time of to take a long vacation either to the mountains or a beach. While we humans cannot move out of our houses these days, a viral video of a bear chilling in a tub filled with water is giving netizens summer goals.

The clip, which has been shared by the Oregon Zoo on Instagram, shows a bear playing around in a tub filled with water. The animal can be seen splashing and playfully rolling around in the black-coloured tub.

One can also see a wooden block toy floating in the water. Towards the end of the video, the bear puts the toy out of the tub.

The post has been viewed more than 94,000 times till now. “Tub time cub time! #cubinatub #scrubacubcub,” reads the caption.

According to a Daily Mail report, the bear’s name is Takoda. The cute animal came to the zoo in 2010 after he had been orphaned and stays with other rescued bears.

The video has clearly won people’s heart and the same is evident in the comment section.

Many called the video ‘cute’, ‘wonderful’ and have dropped in the heart emoji. A person wrote, “This may be the best video I have ever seen…lol”, while another commented, “I could watch this all day. So much fun!”

Another user termed the video of the bear as “cuteness overload”.