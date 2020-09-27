WATCH: Video of Baby Elephant Splashing in Water Goes Viral. Twitter Showers All its Love

Animals especially elephants, are very fond of water and hence love to take baths. So, whenever a video surfaces of these gentle giants splashing about in the water, netizens usually shower all of their love on them.

Recently, an adorable video of an elephant calf playing in a tub filled with water went viral on the internet and has the internet swooning over the animal's cute antics.

A Twitter user, identified as one Simon BRFC Hopkins, tweeted the video hours ago and the internet is soaking in its playful fervour.

Bath time 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/rRXrFVSGK7 — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 26, 2020

The elephant calf along with his mother is seen taking a bath as their keeper sprays water from a pipe to help clean them up. However, the calf tries to get away from being splashed and climbs inside another tub filled with water and playfully sprays it around.

He waded in the water and enjoyed every moment playing in the tub.

"Bath time," is the caption of the post.

Twitterati loved the video and watched it over and over again while the clip also collected several likes. In the comments section, people posted heart emoticons and showered virtual love to the baby elephant.

"Could there be anything sweeter," a user asked. Not really!

Could there be anything sweeter? 💞💞💞 — Cat Dancing (@CatDancing10) September 26, 2020

There really couln't be anything more sweeter than this!