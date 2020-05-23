Watch: Video of Baby Elephant Taking Mud Bath in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Goes Viral

Elephants are attributed as one of the most intelligent animals in the world. Now, a new video, which has surfaced on the internet, will reinstill your faith in the same.







In the clip, which has been shared by Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Twitter, a baby elephant can be seen enjoying a ‘mud bath’ to cool himself against the scorching sun. In the video, the little tusker can be seen putting mud on its body with the help of its trunk.







For the unversed, mud helps in maintaining body temperature especially during the scorching summer and also soothes insects bites etc.







“Baby Elephant enjoying mud bath @ Bandhavgarh!! Playtime apart, it also helps with Thermoregulation, providing sunscreen or even soothing insects bites ! No doubt why they are one of the most intelligent creatures!,” read the caption.







Baby Elephant enjoying mud bath @ Bandhavgarh !!

Play time apart , it also helps with Thermoregulation, providing sunscreen or even soothing insects bites ! No doubt why they are one of the most intelligent creatures! @RavindraIfs @ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @minforestmp pic.twitter.com/erhpKD1xf8 — Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (@BandhavgarhTig2) May 21, 2020





A user, in the comments, has shared a fun fact about elephants. In the tweet, the person mentioned that elephant is one of the three animals that can identify itself in the mirror. The other two animals who can recognise themselves in the mirror are dolphins and bonoposs monkeys.

Elephant is one of the 3 animals, which can see & recognize themselves in mirror (Dolphin & Bonoposs monkey are other 2)



Info Source: Captain Ajit Vadakayil Blogs — Iridium Cobra (@CobraIridium) May 22, 2020





