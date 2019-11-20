Watch: Video of Children Cheerfully Skipping with Dead Snake in Vietnam is Going Viral
In a viral video, the childrencan be seen holding a dead snake like a makeshift skipping rope and happily playing with it.
Image credit: YouTube screengrab
A video of three Vietnamese children skipping rope with a dead snake is freaking netizens out.
In the video, you can see a little girl can be seen jumping on the makeshift, reptilian skipping rope while her friend held the two ends of the "rope". A woman’s voice can also be heard in the background, encouraging the kids to play.
The video appeared on YouTube last week and has gone viral since.
Since being shared, the video has over 155 thousand views. The clip has also gone viral on other social media platforms. A Twitter user wrote, "Well this is a new way to make your meat tender before serving it". Another commented, "A wise man once said, 'A snake without venom is like skipping rope for kids to play'.
The exact location of the video was unverifiable.
Vietnam is known for its biodiversity especially when it comes to snakes. The Vietnamese countryside is home to several kinds of unusual and rare snakes including 37 varieties of poisonous snakes such as Asian cobras, coral snakes, kraits and pit vipers.
