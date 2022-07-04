WATCH: Video of Children Sharing One Umbrella Leaves Internet Nostalgic

Remember going to school on a rainy day? Although it was difficult to push yourself out of the bed, however, once it was done everything else seemed like a cakewalk. Sharing umbrellas, making paper boats and what not? A similar video which is not going viral has evoked nostalgia among netizens. It shows a couple of students going to school under one umbrella. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan. In the video, the children can be seen getting all cheerful and the netizens cannot get over it. Have a look at the video:

The video shows about six children. Out of which, three of them are seen wearing school uniforms. A little boy is also seen holding a writing slate. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 1.2 million views. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the videos with their own captions. “Suddenly nostalgia hits us so hard that we’re dwelled into past thinking about moments we want to relive again! #SundayThoughts #childhood #Bachpan #weekendvibes, commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “They seem super happy, & often we associate our happiness with money or our circumstances. Truly happiness is a state of mind. #Sundaymotivation.”

Several people also commented on the video. In the comment section, one person wrote, “The innocence…happiness…on their faces …..priceless….this is called as childhood…sharing caring..no complaints…no ego…”

Meanwhile, earlier, as Doordarshan completed 62 years since its launch, social media revisited golden times with nostalgia and longing. A time is also a place, and for many people, the public service broadcaster has quite a lot of memories associated with it. The broadcaster tweeted from its official handle, harping upon this note and writing, “#Doordarshan completes its 62 years of its nostalgic Journey, from the time when life was restricted to just one channel. National Broadcaster was founded #OnThisDay in 1959.” Netizens were gripped with nostalgia as they reminisced the programmes that used to be aired on Doordarshan, like Chitrahaar, Rangoli, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chandrakanta and Surbhi.

Doordarshan also asked people on social media to share their memories with it on the occasion of the anniversary, and asked them to use the hashtag “Memories With DD”. “#Doordarshan is celebrating its 62nd foundation day today. Please share your memories with #Doordarshan and celebrate with us using the hashtag #MemoriesWithDD,” DD National tweeted.

