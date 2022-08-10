WATCH: Video of Couple ‘Falling In Love’ Leaves People in Splits

Seeing your loved ones is always a matter of fun and excitement. But for this couple, the excitement turned into an embarrassing and rather painful moment. A clip doing the rounds on social media shows a girl at an airport running up to her partner to receive him with a loving hug. Her excitement seems to be proportional to the time they had been apart.

In the video, the girl is seen running, while her partner is approaching from the other direction. She jumps at him to give him a hug but fails as they both stumble and fall to the ground. The guy slips while the girl trips forward. Soon after, her partner gets up and picks the girl, who then gives a tight hug, finally accomplishing what she set out for.

The caption accompanying the video read, “Falling in love.” Watch:

Since being shared, the clip has managed to accumulate more than 15 lakh views. Netizens poured in their reactions, with many retweeting it along with their comments. One user wrote, “I watched this 10 times in a row and almost peed my pants.”

I watched this 10 times in a row and almost peed my pants 😹 — carmel-by-the-sea (@DrJewLittle68) August 8, 2022

Another wrote, “Trust him but do not necessarily trust his physics.”

Trust him but don't necessarily trust his physics😂😂 https://t.co/12TAa04uBe — Darren Fernandes (@iamdcfernandes) August 9, 2022

“Seems like destiny has other plans for them,” said a person.

Seems like destiny has other plans for them 🙃😅 https://t.co/bKgdNQr5v3 — Gerardo Olague (@RiveraOlague) August 9, 2022

One jokingly asked, “Who said love is easy?”

Who said love is easy??😬 https://t.co/K42lR32PEC — Informed Indians ⚔ VOTE 🇮🇳 (@Informed_Indian) August 9, 2022



“I see this happening with me and my GF,” stated another.

i see this happening with me and my gf💀 https://t.co/fao6l62a11 — tay tay🖤 (@ilymazi_) August 8, 2022



This person commented, “Ouch. That must have hurt!”

Ouch, that must’ve hurt !! https://t.co/pZ2htd8e52 — Navi Mumbai First (@navimumbaifirst) August 9, 2022



“I also fall in love like this,” said one user.

I also fall in love like this 😂😂 https://t.co/vfQGOhZD3i — Adriana Ellison (@Spicy_disaster0) August 8, 2022

Social media platforms are a treasure trove for videos that show the various shades of human interaction. Recently, a video went viral showing how a kid lends his shoulder to his friend who is dozing off. The video was heartily loved by netizens and garnered more than a crore views on Twitter.

A best friend is a shoulder to lean on.. pic.twitter.com/8t0sbflcOJ — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 8, 2022



So, what do you think?

