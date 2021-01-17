Watch: Video of Dog Excited After Getting New Hula Hoop is Winning Hearts on the Internet

Here is a wholesome video of a dog’s excitement after getting a new hula hoop to make your day. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and winning people’s hearts.

The one-minute clip was shared by @DannyDeraney on Twitter with a caption, ‘My name is Danny. I cleanse your timeline. Doggy gets a new hula hoop’ and the adorable dog’s reaction has since been ruling the hearts of netizens.

The video opens up with a man talking to his pet dog and saying, “Oh your hoop’s broken, what are we going to do?” The pet looks immensely sad after his toy is broken. While he is playing with the broken hoop in his garden, the owner asks the dog, ‘Should we get a new one? Do you want a new one?” The puppy starts running around in circles wagging his tail in excitement.

The owner asks him if that’s a yes while the dog points towards the small store where new hoops are kept. “Are they in there?” asks the hooman. The dog patiently waits outside the storage while the owner looks through the stuff. The dog who couldn’t hold his excitement enters the storage to which hooman commands him to back up but the doggo is jumping in excitement for his new gift.

As soon as the hooman takes the new hula hoop, the doggo grabs it in its mouth and runs back to the backyard running around with it in happiness.

Watch the video that is winning hearts all over here:

My name is Danny. I cleanse your timeline.Doggy gets new hula hoop. pic.twitter.com/CC7BABUR3q — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 13, 2021

The clip shared on 14 January, has collected almost 3000 likes, 150 comments and has been viewed almost 41,000 times. The comments section has been filled with people showering their love and affection to the dog. It has been retweeted almost 400 times.

One of the most hilarious comments is when a person wrote that he’ll feel the same way when they get a new president. Another one asked if anyone else was also expecting the dog to hula hoop to which Danny replied that he did at first.

One of the users asked if the doggo could come and cleanse his home please. Another user jokingly said that she’d never been that happy in her life and she has 3 children to which another person replied that she’d never been this happy in her life ‘because’ she has 3 children.

Most of the people wrote how the heartwarming video made their day. Other dog parents who related to Danny’s video shared the clip of their own pets running around in joy. Another one shared that her dog has a thing for socks; while another one shared that hers has a thing for ‘anything that flies.’