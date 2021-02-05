Watch: Video Of Dog Meeting Elderly Owner in Hospital Leaves Internet in Tears Of Joy

We consume so many cute cat and dog videos on social media every day and they always bring a smile to our faces. Dogs are often called human's forever friends. A 30-second clip, posted on Reddit, of a dog meeting an elderly patient at a hospital has left the users overwhelmed with joy. The video begins with the dog, accompanied by a woman, waiting in a separate area.

The elderly patient arrives in a wheelchair with hospital staff and the dog is visibly excited to see him. Within seconds, it rushes to the old man, who hugs the dog, and the duo share an extremely happy and emotional moment. The elderly man, wearing a mask, continuously rubs the dog's neck as the woman who brought her there ensures he doesn't overreact in excitement. The final few seconds of the clip featured a picture of the dog, with his head leaned on the man's shoulders, sitting peacefully in his lap.

"That final image brought me to beautiful tears," wrote a user on the site.

The meeting brought a smile on the face of the hospital staff too.

Shared on Thursday, February 4, with the caption, "Pet Visiting Hours", the video has been upvoted over 5,500 times, accounting for 99% of the people who reacted to it.

The video, also generated dozens of 70 comments with most of the users saying that the clip had left them in tears of joy.

"Can’t type through tears! This needs to happen everywhere MUCH more often," said a user.

Another one said the video didn't just make him smile but also brought tears to his eyes. "That doggo reminds me of my old doggo, aww," he said.

The video sparked another conversation among the viewers on the platform. Many favoured having a pet visitation space in hospitals, something rarely seen, despite so many advancements.

"All hospitals should have pet visitation space," suggested a person in the comments section. Reacting to this comment, another user opined, "I feel this would definitely have an impact on outcomes."