Watch: Video of Dolphins Splashing in the Water at Vashi Creek Delights the Internet

Since Covid-19 lockdown and limited human presence outside, many animals have been sighted around the world. While a fox was seen on the streets of Toronto, a deer was spotted in a Mumbai slum.

Recently, a video has been shared by Twitter user Sanjay Jog where dolphins can be seen playing in the water. Sharing the video, Sanjay wrote, “Dolphins enjoying swimming in Vashi creek”.

In the video, two dolphins can be seen jumping in the water with the Mumbai skyline in the background.

Several people are commenting on the clip of the unusual sighting. A person wrote, “This is superb, rare sight of the dolphins enjoying the local waters here.. good timely capture”.

Another said, “This is awesome. Maybe the Vashi creek is at the cleanest in the last 2 decades after population explosion in the Millenium city”.

A user said that it is great news for Mumbaikars and asked if there is a provision of using the ferry and looking at the dolphins closely.

Impressed after seeing the video, another Twitterati said that sights like these could become common if humans, especially Indians, clean up their act.

Shardul S Bajikar, who is a naturalist and calls himself a ‘chowkidar’ of Sanjay Gandhi National Park said that a large part of the Vashi creek was declared a flamingo sanctuary some years back.

“Timely protection to wilderness areas result in miraculous recoveries for wildlife,” said Shardul.

The latest video is from Vashi Railway bridge which is a road bridge across Thane creek. It connects Mumbai to Indian mainland at Navi Mumbai.

Dolphins have been spotted in Mumbai earlier as well in other areas. In March 2020, just when the Covid-19 lockdown started, videos of dolphins swimming off the Mumbai coast surfaced on social media. The video, which was claimed to be shot near the Beach Candy club, was shared by Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, while Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani had shared news stories about dolphin sightings in Mumbai.

However, around the same time, experts had claimed that dolphin sightings in Mumbai were not related to the restrictions placed on human movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.