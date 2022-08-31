WATCH: Video of Drones Lighting up The Night Sky Wows Sky Gazers, Gets 4 Million Views

A video of a drone light show is trending these days for its mesmerizing visuals. Drone technology has become a favourite these days for the sheer ease of operation it offers. Lightweight and easily controlled via remote, drones are also used for entertainment. In a recent report by ANI, a beautiful display of drone lights has illuminated the night sky and the video of the same has been shared online on its social media accounts. Take a look at the clip:

Video of drone light show illuminating night sky garners over 4 million social media views: Watch viral clip Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/9NCoGmK0FQ#ViralVideos #Socialmediaviral #DroneLightShow pic.twitter.com/qWSUkuypnt — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 30, 2022

The video shows various patterns made by multiple drones working in unison. The performance was perfectly synchronised in the dark sky, much to the delight of people.

According to the reports, the minute-long video was shared on TikTok by Firefly Drone Shows, which is a team of trained and certified pilots and engineers, who garnered more than 4 million views online. They even shared their video on LinkedIn with a caption that read, “This video got over 4 million views over the weekend on TikTok”.

The video shows many drones placed on the ground and a person can be seen navigating his way between the drones on a skateboard. The drones light up as it gets dark and takes off from the ground one after the other to form specific patterns in the sky. They change colours mid-air and make beautiful formations.

The video got an overwhelming response and many users commented in amazement. One of them wrote, “So that’s what all those UFO sightings over the years have been! Drones! We’re just coming to the party!” Another one wrote, “I have no words, unbelievable..”

The use of lighting by drones is encouraged as an alternative to fireworks which cause noise and air pollution, and impacts animals and people alike with their loudness. The technology can also be extended as a form of storytelling in the future.

