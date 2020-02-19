WATCH: Video of Elephant Using Staircase to Reach an Elevated Road Goes Viral

A video of an elephant climbing a narrow staircase to reach an elevated road has gone viral on internet. The footage was uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer named Praveen Kaswan.

In the thirty-second clip that was shot from a car, the jumbo can be seen using the stairs to reach an elevated road. After it finishes mounting the stairs, the jumbo is seen looking back at the man-made structure for a moment, before the car moves on.

IFS Praveen Kaswan captioned the video, “This elephant using a staircase. What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things.”

In a follow-up tweet he further said, “You see how good he has used that narrow stairs to climb the elevation. Elephants use resources in best manner. They learn fast, like how to deal with power fencing, blockades, such infra etc. Just to survive.”

The video has garnered over 2,000 likes and has been viewed over 29,000 times.

Users flooded the post with comments, with a person saying that in the name of development habitats of animals are being destroyed, which result in human-animal conflicts.

Another user said that before implementing any projects governments should be mindful of pros and cons, otherwise one day we would end-up destroying their ecosystem.

A third person added, “It almost looks like he is making the last stand. Standing tall in defiance or in survival... It is we humans who have to stand behind him in his fight for survival as our survival is linked to his.”

Here’s how they reacted to the video:

Such a shame. Sad that Corridors after Corridors are getting destroyed beyond imagination by the the super beings in the name of Development who then define the aftermath as Human Animal Conflict when the Poor animal is forced to defend it's last ground. — Sunil Nair ☀ (@Onattukarayil) February 18, 2020

There should be campaigns and Government should think before implementing projects ! We are loosing not just our ecosystem but also destroying theirs ! We are expanding at a faster pace Animals are loosing habitat Humans are worst creatures on earth ! — BJ (@bharadwajdaya) February 18, 2020

The elephants looked at the Greedy Criminals,



who robbed his Rights. — Arya Paramanand ࿗ 🇮🇳 (@paramanand_3) February 18, 2020

This is not the first time, elephants have shown their dexterity. A month ago, a video had surfaced online, showing a jumbo climbing over a 5 feet high stone wall to get mangoes from a safari lodge. The footage was recorded in South Lungwa National Park, Zambia, a country in East Africa.