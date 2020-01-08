Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Video of Firefighter Feeding Water to Koala in Australia Wins Hearts on Internet

In the video, the firefighter can be seen feeding water to the Koala with a bottle, even as the latter sits with another empty bottle in its hand.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
The raging bushfires across Australia have caused the death of over half a billion animals and a few humans. The government has not just launched recuse operations to douse the fire, but also saved as many animals as possible.

During the rescue operations, firefighters and policemen are often found offering food and water to animals. In one such incident, an old video from December 2019, showing a firefighter helping a Koala quench his thirst has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the firefighter can be seen feeding water to the Koala with a bottle, even as the latter sits with another empty bottle in its hand. The video garnered over 520.6k views and was retweeted around 11.6k times in no time. It also received 38k likes.

The video has left netizens heartbroken with many expressing their sadness over the incident. One Twitterati wrote that it is saddening to see the animals suffer, while the other praised the firefighter for his effort.

Similarly, a photo of the burnt baby kangaroo stuck to a barbed-wire fence in Adelaide Hills left netizens teary-eyed. The photo had been shared by Brad Fleet, a photographer at The Advertiser, on Instagram.

According to reports, the devastating bushfires have wreaked havoc across Australia, burning nearly 5 million hectares of land and killing millions of animals. With ravaging wildfires bringing large-scale destruction, the authorities concerned are struggling to contain the flames.

