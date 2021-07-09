Watch: Video of 'Giant Cat' Perched Atop Tokyo Billboard Goes Viral

Japanese people just love their cats and their fondness for the feline has been well documented in the past with the brand Hello Kitty. And now this ultra-realistic giant 3D impression of the animal is just another way to assert the love for the feline. The giant 3D cat appears on a billboard at one of the busiest railway stations in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district and has become a point of attraction for many people. The massive cat comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen as it appears walking around on the 4K resolution display with the frequent meowing sound, reported CNN.

The 3D impression shows the feline just meowing or sleeping depending upon the time of the day. Currently, the test broadcast of the display had been going on since the last month and the official launch will take place on July 12. Meanwhile, several videos of the giant feline have appeared on the internet and people are just going crazy about the unbelievable realistic impression. One such video was shared on Twitter by user @cross_s_vision. The 17-second clip was posted along with a caption in the Japanese language that gives detail about the timing when the video was shot.

Check it out here:

Since being shared online on July 5, the video so far has got over 5 million views along with 1.4 lakh likes on the post. Dropping their reaction to the giant cat, Twitterati flooded the reply section expressing their amazement at the accuracy of the technology in creating this real looking impression of the cat.

What do you think about this giant cat?

For people who can’t witness this 3D impression of the cat in person, one of the companies behind this display, CrossSpace, has started a live feed of the billboard on YouTube. However, this is not the first 3D billboard that has caught the attention of the people, last year a giant 3D wave took over a billboard in South Korea’s Seoul.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here