Watch: Video of Girl Playing With Spiders Gives Netizens The Shivers

Spiders with their creepy looks and erratic body movement can surely scare many of us. If you stumble upon this video of a girl playing with spiders, expect to be taken aback a bit. However, this girl is at ease with her spider friends. People were left in shock by the level of comfort exhibited by this girl with spiders. This video was shared on August 18 and has amassed more than 1 Lakh views.

The 30-second video shows the girl casually picking up a spider and letting it crawl on her hand. The video shows a spider stuck to her dress as well. This should be enough to scare her. However, she is not frightened a bit and is happily playing with them. The video ends with the girl again running towards the spider to pick them up. This video has been retweeted more than 480 times.

This Spider girl 🕷😱🕷 pic.twitter.com/ScYvfS1mK7 — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) August 18, 2022

Users were shocked at the courage displayed by the girl and came with some hilarious reactions.

Brave little girl,gonna make someone a great wife! — keith wehunt (@KeithWehunt) August 18, 2022

Another user shared a similar video in which a girl picked up two large frogs very comfortably. The frogs looked quite dangerous but this girl doesn’t seem scared a bit. She happily brings the frogs to her house.

Besides these hilarious reactions, some were surprised at how this girl was not harmed by spiders.

Tarantulas, they’re one of the most useful and friendliest spiders. They eat all other bugs so they’re nice to have — Parker McInelly (@McinellyParker) August 19, 2022

A similar video had gone viral some time ago. In the clip, a boy was playing with a snake. This boy smiled as the snake comfortably crawled over his body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)



The video received a total of 2,316 likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here