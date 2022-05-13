WATCH: Video of Golden Retriever Running on Treadmill is Giving Everyone Fitness Goals

There is no dearth of dog videos on social media. If you are a dog lover, your social media feed is bound to get flooded with adorable and funny clips of the canine. But no amount of dog-related content is ever enough. Of all the breeds that exist, the golden retrievers dominate social media like no other. From snuggling, destroying house items, eating away snacks, and whatnot, the golden retrievers’ clips just leave you in awe. Now, the latest video to go viral features the furry friend running on a treadmill outside a house. Well, looks like it is working to get summer body ready.

The sneakily captured footage, shared on Reddit, shows how golden retrievers secretly love exercising, because they are not particularly known for it. The 10-second clip has received thousands of reactions and has got the Redditors talking.

Watch the clip of the canine’s workout routine:

A user, who appears to have a lot of experience at being a pet parent to a golden retriever, commented, “The thing is with golden retrievers is they do that sh*t all day, but when you take them for a walk they stop for no reason and you have to carry them back home.” Well, there is no denying that these dogs are super clingy and want tons of attention. “Gotta get in shape for bikini season,” another user, rightly commented.

A couple of users mentioned that he is probably taking a walk, all by himself. “Strong, independent pup who takes himself on his own walks. Good for him,” a Redditor wrote.

Another video, which went viral on Instagram, showcases a totally opposite side of the golden retriever. In the clip, the pet parent is seen cooking a meal, while holding her furry friend in the arm – just like a mother holds her baby.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdeHqG2D8o5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

“Needy Baby,” read the caption of the post, which has left the netizens in awe.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.