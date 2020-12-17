Watch: Video of Guitarist Collaborating With a Cat Playing Keyboard Goes Viral

Pets have always been a great source of companionship and if there’s anything the online world loves is more photos and video clips of pets going about their business with or without their human friends in tow. Cats or dogs trying their paws on musical instruments is surely one of them and the latest one has become a viral sensation on social media.

This exceptional clip of a duet featuring an intuitive guitarist and his cat experimenting on a keyboard has gone viral. The adorable feline named Barney, with its keyboard, playing prowess has attracted and captivated the netizens' interest.

Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov shared a video clip on the micro blogging site, which features him playing a duet with his pet cat. Gilmanov captioned the post as, “Someone did a collab TikTok with a cat and it’s perfect.” If you are keen to watch their collaboration, watch it here:

someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

The 36-second footage shows Barney using its front paws to play the keyboard. The brilliantly edited video features a sweet duet collaboration between Gilmanov and Barney, the feline with its impressive paws stops and stares while playing the keyboard.

The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Rob n Roll (@thegallowboob). Since going online, it has garnered close to 2.4 million views, over 1.86 lakh likes, 46,700 retweets and thousands of appreciative comments on the micro blogging platform. It has also impressed netizens who not only viewed it multiple times, but several users have also shared video clips of their own pets playing other musical instruments.

One user commented and wrote “It's purrfect.” He also urged other users to turn the tune into a song.

It's purrfect 👌😻 someone needs to turn this tune into a song 😄 — emma‎ (@goodguyevans) December 15, 2020

Impressed by the human-cat musical duo, one user commented that he needs ‘4 tickets’ for their show. The four were for him and his cats.

Ok Sir, need 4 tickets for you show, it´s 4 me & my cats.😍 — الوردة (@RosaTomate) December 15, 2020

The user 'Rob n Roll', who posted the video, also shared another duet clip along with a link to the guitarist’s social media account. He captioned the post as, “Here is another one! Go follow them on TikTok here if you want to.”

Here is another one! Go follow them on tiktok here if you want to: https://t.co/hSA704qbps pic.twitter.com/WflYfIGvMC — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

Even this video has garnered close to 90,000 views along with other clips which feature solo performances of the cat. The videos have gone viral, raking millions of views. There is nothing that can stop an adorable and talented cat from becoming a viral sensation and Barney is a perfect example to prove this.