Watch: Video of Helicopter Carrying Donated Human Heart Crashes in US. Can 2020 Get Worse?

The year 2020 has literally become heart-breaking for quite a few people worldwide. We already have the coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis, and political upheavals in multiple countries. Adding to the list is a video of a helicopter crash in Los Angeles that literally became heartbreaking since it was delivering a donated human heart to a hospital.

The incident took place on Friday where the helicopter crashed on the roof of the hospital. Thankfully, people aboard escaped without serious injuries. Sharing the video of the crash on Twitter, user 604 said, “No way man #2020.”

The 33-second-long video shows a Fox5 news channel's clipping telecasting an aerial view of the accident. Firefighters can be seen carrying out a rescue operation. The ticker on the channel says, ‘Helicopter carrying heart from San Diego crashes.’

The video has been viewed over a million times on the microblogging site as netizens mourn the unfortunate crash. One user commented, "The person who dropped it was not hurt. Did anyone ask how the heartfelt? How heartless."

The person who dropped it was not hurt Did anyone ask how the heart felt how heartless — Rising Morning Star IAM LIT (@LReasonings) November 10, 2020

While another user said, "Maaan now that heart will be beating rapidly like the chopper blades after transplant.”

Maaan now that heart will be beating rapidly like the chopper blades after transplant — 1738 (@shield37138775) November 10, 2020

With the series of events that the year 2020 has presented us with, many believe we are living in some kind of simulation or some kind of dark comedy thriller movie. For some, it looked like a scene from popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy. One user described they have got to be living in a simulation because the news seems more like a Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele skit than reality. The duo are renowned for their hilarious satirical comedy sketches by the name Key and Peele on Comedy Central.

We've got to be living in a simulation, because that seems more like a @KeeganMKey and @JordanPeele skit than reality. — keep it under (@deraps) November 10, 2020

I thought it was a scene from @GreysABC — Harper 🌏 (@Harperblammo) November 10, 2020

While some say the incident is clearly just another sign that it is time for the apocalypse. Reports say the heart was also safely retrieved from the crashed helicopter and was used for the transplant.