Watch: Video of ISRO Scientist Playing Flute at the End of a Meeting is Winning the Internet
The year-end meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ended with a beautiful flute tune.
The musical instrument was played by P Kunhikrishnan, a director at ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite.
A video Kunhikrishnan playing the flute was shared by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. “The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru,” Ramesh tweeted.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019
The video has been viewed over 33, 000 times and has garnered over 3, 000 likes.
In the video, ISRO chief K Sivan can also be seen.
Soon after it was shared, netizens expressed their amazement. “This is the coolest thing I've come across in a long time,” said one user.
Another praised Kunhikrishnan for being rooted in culture. “We may make satellites, we can build indigenous rockets, we can explore space, we may be doctors in the USA, we may be in high paying jobs in the west, we may head MNCs like Pepsi and Google, but what makes us Indians unique is that we are deeply rooted in our tradition,” the user added.
There was another who ponited out that music has no “limitation or protocol”.
