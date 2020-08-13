WATCH: Video Of King Cobra Being Rescued From a House in Nainital Will Give You the Chills

A video of a king cobra being rescued from a house in Nainital, Uttarakhand, has left the tweeple terrified.

Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Akash Kumar Verma has shared this video on his Twitter handle.

Since being posted online, the clip has garnered over 4,500 views and tons of reactions.

In the video, a snake rescuer can be seen grabbing the venomous reptile which was hiding under a table.

After he grabbed the snake, he took it to the rooftop area. Later, as that man tries to put the snake inside a sack, it starts wrapping itself around his neck, giving everyone goosebumps.

The man is said to be a member of the forest

department’s Rapid Response Team.

Tweeples were praising the rescuer for his courage and calmly handling the reptile. Viewers congratulated the team for the successful rescue.

One user commented, "A big salute to the brave, courageous and dedicated team."

A big salute to the brave, courageous and dedicated team. 🙏😊 — Susanna George (@Susanna65117741) August 12, 2020

Another wrote, "Interesting. like everyone equally surprised to see one in Nainital."

Interesting. like everyone equally surprised to see one in Nainital. — HiddenRoots (@HiddenRoots6) August 11, 2020

The officer also posted another video in which the snake was seen to be released from the sack into its natural habitat.

Recently, a 10-feet-long king cobra was also found in the Nandikeshwar temple at Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha.