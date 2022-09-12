Watch: Video of 'Little Baby' Puppy Drinking Milk From Bottle Goes Viral

Whether you consider yourself an animal lover or not, you can’t deny the fact that puppies and kittens can make you go “aww” without even trying. These animal videos are quite popular on various social media platforms, that automatically brings a smile to your face. The playful antics and mischiefs of these little four-legged creatures can lift your spirits even on a dull day.

Recently, a video of an adorable puppy having milk has tugged at the hearts of netizens taking the Internet by storm. The video has garnered over 1.9 million views and amassed a total of 99.7k likes on Twitter.

The video has been uploaded on the micro-blogging site by an account named Buitengebieden, handled by Sanders, a resident of the Netherlands. “Little Baby” read the tweet.

The 10-second clip shows a pup as cute as a button, lying on its back holding a bottle of milk securely in its four little paws. The puppy seems to enjoy the drink as it gulps down the milk all by itself taking frequent sips. The canine seems to resemble a human baby as it holds the milk bottle on all fours.

The cute video grabbed the eyeballs of the Internet community who poured the comment section with love and affection for the adorable pup. “Puppy: check, Drinking milk: check, Cute: check,” remarked one user. Others dropped more animal videos in the comments to flaunt their cuteness.

However, another section of Twitteratis displayed concern over the pup’s drinking position, pointing out that cow’s milk is detrimental to a canine’s health. “Puppies should never have cow’s milk. Beirut dangerous” wrote one user.

Another explained, “Yes adorable… BUT PLEASE, NEVER hold it on its back or upright, this can cause choking or breathing in the milk and can lead to pneumonia and possible death! Always feed a puppy face down on your lap.”

Previously, another video showing a cow feeding milk to abandoned puppies won the hearts of many social media users.

