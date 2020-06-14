WATCH: Video of Lucknow Doctor Performing Covid-19 Swab Test on Self Goes Viral

A viral video of a resident doctor performing swab test on self on Friday in Lucknow is now doing rounds on social media.

The video that was discreetly shot by a nurse in the green zone shows the resident doctor RML Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) sitting on a chair and taking the COVID-19 test by himself.

The nurse who was heard asking the doctor to not do such a thing was later relieved from her duty, according to a report by the Times of India.

At the end of the video, she also says that this shouldn't have happened in her ward neither did she call for it. Not knowing what else to do, she was forced to record the incident.

"We are identifying all people seen and heard in the video and will take disciplinary action as they were not authorised to do such an act in that area," said RMLIMS spokesperson Dr Shrikesh Singh.

However, the director of the institution has relieved the nurse, an employee of the health department in RML Hospital, has also been reportedly spreading fake posts from her social media.

As per the TOI report, a letter for disciplinary action against her was also sent to the health directorate on April 9, 2020.