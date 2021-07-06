WATCH: Video of Lynx’s Reaction on Seeing the 'Lookalike' Cat is Unmissable

In a rather funny and adorable video that is bound to make animal lovers smile, a cute moment was caught on camera between a pet cat and a lynx. In the short clip, a lynx is seen getting surprised after it sees a cat that looks exactly like it. The 15-second clip shared on Reddit begins with the cat banging its paw on a transparent door in order to wake the lynx that is sleeping on the porch. As soon as the lynx wakes up it is taken by surprise on seeing the cat which looks alike. The now viral video has been rightly captioned as, “Lynx that fell asleep on a porch gets woken up by its tiny doppelgänger.”

The video posted by a handle named r/aww and has received over 26 thousand reactions. The adorable video as expected has been upvoted by 98 per cent of Redditors. The comments section of the post is filled with all sorts of funny reactions. A person that goes by the name BobbyTheGerm on the portal mentioned how the lynx seems to have recognised the cat. Giving his comment a rather funny tone he added that the lynx would perhaps have thought the pet cat is its distant relative.

Another user made an entirely different story out of the rather funny incident. He wrote, “Plot twist, lynx realises that the cat isn’t in fact in prison but living the best life, food delivered by weird fur-less bears, gets to sleep all day without fear of predators, and has a soft cosy spot that gets plenty of sun. Lynx decides to move in with cat.”

A significant number of people, as expected, commented on the cuteness quotient of the clip. Some even went on to say that this is the best thing that they have seen on the internet in quite a while. A couple of curious netizens were also keen on knowing the location of the video. However, till now it is not known where the video was recorded.

