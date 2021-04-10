Watch: Video of Man Passing His Scooter Under a Truck to Escape Traffic Goes Viral

Indians are champions when it comes to jugaad and the recent video of a man passing his scooter under a truck to escape a traffic jam is a testament to it. From playing loud DJs to get rid of locust swarms to making ultimate jugaad vehicles, no one can take away the crown from us.

With traffic congestion and roadblocks surging with each passing day in the country, commuters often lose their cool on roads in a bid to escape from the standstill situation. The man in the video however took things to a whole new level. In a scene appearing to be straight out of Rohit Shetty’s flicks, a man passed his scooter under a truck to escape the traffic and reach his destination without a delay.

Whatsmore! the man pulled the stunt with absolute ease. The viral video first shows a pedestrian passing under the truck causing inconvenience to commuters. Inspired by this, the man with the scooter followed suit and got off his two-wheeler and bent to reach the other side of the lorry. To date, the video has garnered more than 1.2 million likes with netizens flooding the comment section.

An Instagram user on the comment section wrote,’’ Tum to kaafi heavy driver ho bhaiya’’ while another user posted,’’ India me Kuch bi muskhil Nahi hai,’’ and we couldn’t agree more with this. Instagrammers also compared the scene with that of railway crossings with one user commenting, “Yeh to railway faatak wali baat hui.’’

A few days back, a video of two Kerala medical students dancing to the tunes of ‘Rasputin’ went viral. The duo managed to pull off some outstanding moves and are pursuing MBBS from Thrissur medical college in Kerala.

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, frontline workers and medical staff across the country have done a commendable job and a significant number of their Instagram videos have become viral in an instant.

