WATCH: Video of Massive Tarantula Feasting on an Entire Bird is Straight Out of Nightmares

Warning: Not for the faint-hearted!

We all are drawn towards cutesy cat and dog videos that always go viral. These also include documentaries that give us insights into the animal world and their natural habitats.

But here’s one exception to the rule of a tarantula devouring a whole bird. Tarantula is usually harmless to people, however, give the creeps to most of them. This hair-raising footage first shared on Reddit has since gone viral.

The video clip shows what appears to be of a house wren, a common backyard bird found in the entire Western Hemisphere, being slowly devoured by a pink-toed tarantula perched on a wooden beam. Since being uploaded on YouTube, the terrifying video has raked in thousands of views.

According to James Dunlop from the Museum of Natural History at the Leibniz Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Research in Germany, the arachnid in the video appears to be a pink toe tarantula.

He added, “I suspect the tarantula would have chewed up what it can. It basically regurgitates digestive juices on to the prey and then sucks the liquified remains back in. Whatever was left—bones, feathers—would simply be discarded.”

They derive their name because of pigmentation or colouring at the end of their legs, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology.

Pink toe tarantulas are mostly found in the rainforests of Brazil and are known to prey on common critters like lizards, frogs and mice.

In another video shared earlier in August 2019, Annette Alaniz Guajardo, while leaving for work, spotted a huge black and yellow garden spider consuming a bat trapped in its web on the side of her house. The bat was dead when returned home the same evening.

The video is sure to leave you in a shiver. We already warned you before.