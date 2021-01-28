WATCH: Video of Mother Shaving Her Head to Support Daughter Fighting Cancer Wins Hearts

We have often come across tales of parents who go to extreme lengths to provide for their children. No sacrifice is big enough when it comes to the happiness of their children. But when a child is suffering from a disease as deadly as cancer, the pain and the anguish of the parents cannot be imagined by anyone who has not been through something like that. Such an incident surfaced on social media when a mother shaving the head of her daughter who is suffering from cancer goes on to shave her own head as a show of solidarity.

The 58-second heart-warming video shows a woman shaving her daughter’s head. To the daughter’s surprise, she stops midway and uses the trimmer on her own head. The reaction of the daughter is priceless. She is shocked beyond words seeing her mother do that for her. As her mother kissed her partially bald head, the daughter could not fight back her emotions and tears rolled down her cheeks.

Check out the emotional video here:

This mother surprises her daughter — who is fighting cancer. Love.Break out the tissues...pic.twitter.com/eGkwggaIFK — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 26, 2021

The video has melted millions of hearts on the internet. The post has been viewed more than 2.8 million times on Twitter, liked by more than 114,000 users and retweeted over 15,000 times. It has also drawn some very emotional comments from the netizens, who are hailing the kind and brave act of the mother.

Netizens admitted that they teared up upon watching the emotional video. Check out these tweets:

I’m not crying you are! Damn it Rex again! — BtotheD-AFC EAST CHAMPS (@btothe_d) January 26, 2021

A mother's love, man... who cut the onions? — Lizette Mineo (@LizetteMineo) January 26, 2021

god dammit on the one day I did my makeup in like 360 days. — IndieSkript (@IndieSkedge) January 26, 2021

GDI waterworks first thing in the morningggg — Alicia Marie (@AliciaMarieBODY) January 26, 2021

This one user wished that the daughter in the video beats cancer and makes a full recovery.

One user recalled his own story when he did the same for his father who was fighting the disease. He said it was tough to do it but at the same time liberating as he shaved his head in support of his ailing father.

One user had a different perspective on the subject though as she raised some very valid questions.

“Before you start shaving your head in solidarity, I think it’s important to ask the cancer patient how they feel about such things. Will having a mom who’s also bald make her feel better? Or will she feel guilty that her mom shaved her head?” she tweeted.

Another mother narrated her story how she stopped her daughter from shaving her head who wanted to do it in support of the former who was undergoing chemo. She said she literally had to snatch the clippers off her daughter’s hands.