Biker Has Close Shave With Rajdhani Express In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral video of a biker escaping being mowed down by a train just in the nick of time is going viral. The video also shows his bike being smashed to smithereens due to the impact of a speeding train. The poster juxtaposed the video with a similar one he posted last year. The time stamp on the video shows that the incident took place on February 12 during the evening. According to sources, the train is Rajdhani Express and the incident occurred in Mumbai. The clip is giving internet the shivers as the rider discards his bike and saves his life in the last second. Here is the video:

Users commented how people risk their lives just to save a few minutes of commute time. “So… His bike got destroyed, he must have experienced shock of 440 volts, he has injured his back… All of it happened while trying to save few minutes. This is called Lene Ke Dene Padhgaye."

So… His bike got destroyed, he must have experienced shock of 440 volts, he has injured his back… All of it happened while trying to save few minutes. This is called Lene Ke Dene Padhgaye.— Sarva Dharma Sambhaav (@SSambhaav) February 14, 2022

RELATED STORIES Viral Video Shows How a Derailed Train is Positioned Back on Tracks

“All the impatient, over smart riders, drivers & law breakers in #India need to be shown such videos on a daily basis."

All the impatient, over smart riders, drivers & law breakers in #India need to be shown such videos on a daily basis.— Dr. Rahul Shiledar (Ph.D.) (@rahulshiledar) February 14, 2022

“Honestly.. These two wheel riders feel that they can pass thru anything.. Be it roads, footpaths, railway crossings.. In reality the RTOs should be more strict in issuing two wheel licenses.."

Honestly.. These two wheel riders feel that they can pass thru anything.. Be it roads, footpaths, railway crossings.. In reality the RTOs should be more strict in issuing two wheel licenses..— DIPEN MAROO (@dipen_maroo) February 14, 2022

“I like how people just continue to go along with their lives after having witnessed this. Must be a commonplace occurrence."

I like how people just continue to go along with their lives after having witnessed this. Must be a commonplace occurrence.— Ambareesh Kshirsagar (@AmbareeshKshir1) February 14, 2022

“That’s basic instinct most people have to reach somewhere at IST."

That's basic instinct most people have to reach somewhere at IST.— Amit J Vaswani (@amitjvaswani) February 14, 2022

In another case of a tragic railway accident a few days ago, a brave-hearted carpenter named Mohammed Mehboob dove right under a moving goods train to save a girl who had fallen on the tracks. It all happened on the evening of February 5, when Mehboob was walking towards his factory in the Barkhedi area of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal with a few other pedestrians. He then saw a goods train approaching. As they waited to let the train pass, the 37-year-old Mehaboob spotted a girl accompanied by her parents suddenly fall on the railway track.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.