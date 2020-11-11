WATCH: Video of Mumbai Indians Winning 5 IPL Trophies Will Take You Down the Memory Lane

Mumbai Indians have scripted history by becoming the first team in the IPL to win five titles, two back to back. They beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on November 10. An ardent fan of the franchise shared a video which is a trip down the memory lane. It is a reflection on the winning moments for the Mumbai Indians in their IPL journey so far.

The last over of the final game in 2013 was bowled by Kieron Pollard. By the end of the 19th over, CSK was 42 short from the win. With six balls remaining, MS Dhoni made the most of the opportunity and hit the Big Man all over the park. Pollard conceded 18 runs in the last over with Dhoni smashing a four in the last ball. Nonetheless, MI was way ahead and won by 23 runs.

Once again, it was a face-off between two of the biggest franchises in the IPL. The arch-rivals encountered in 2015 in the summit showdown. The Mumbaikars lost the toss but went to bat first as CSK decided to chase in the final fixture in the tournament. MI put up a target of 202 on the board The final over bowled by MI’s pacer Vinay Kumar conceded 21 runs with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohit Sharma on the crease. Sharma hit a boundary on Kumar’s last delivery but could only get the tally to 161. Another comprehensive win for MI by defeating CSK by 41 runs.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Hit Maiden Fifty of IPL 2020 in Final and Trolls are 'Deleting' Their Memes

MI once again won the toss and went to bat first in 2017. Although they put a below-par tally of 129 on the board, they managed to win by a single run beating Rising Pune Supergiants. MI took advantage of Dan Christian and Washington Sundar’s poor chemistry, which resulted in the latter getting run out on the last ball.

Arguably, one of MI’s most talked about wins came last year. The Rohit Sharma led side beat arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by 1 run in Hyderabad in 2019. The penultimate over bowled by Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga got MI its fourth victory. When CSK needed two from 1 delivery, everyone thought the nail-biting final could tilt to a Super Over between the two sides. However, Malinga got Shardul Thakur out and MI lifted the trophy.

Also Read: 'What Now?': IPL 2020 is Over and Cricket Fans are Returning to their 'Boring' Lives With Hilarious Memes

It was followed by four-time champions against the first time IPL final guests, Delhi Capitals this year. The MI side gave a hard time to DC by picking three wickets in the first four overs. However, they managed to put a formidable score of 156 on the board. MI needed just 3 runs by the end of 18th over. Anrich Nortje got Hardik Pandya out with just one run and nine balls left. Krunal Pandya took the final single leading his home side to victory. The Rohit Sharma led side repeated history by winning their record fifth title. Incidentally, this was the franchise’s first win in an even year.