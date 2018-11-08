GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Video of Pet Alpaca Riding a Taxi Cab in Peru is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

The alpaca was seen getting in the cab with his human family.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Video of Pet Alpaca Riding a Taxi Cab in Peru is the Best Thing on the Internet Today
The alpaca was seen getting in the cab with his human family.
Loading...
Pet owners would understand the effort it takes to travel with them on public transport or taxis. Often animals become irritated or confused on the ride, they fidget and may even scare fellow passengers and the driver. The problem becomes that much worse when the pet is an alpaca.

Yes, that's right, an alpaca. Recently, a video of an alpaca riding inside a taxi cab became viral on social media.



The adorable incident took place in Peru. In the video, the alpaca is seen following an old woman into a red taxi can in Peru's Cusco. The video was posted on Instagram and has generated a lot of reactions from netizens. Photos of the alpaca happily sitting with his human family inside the taxi have won the internet.

















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...