Watch: Video of Pet Alpaca Riding a Taxi Cab in Peru is the Best Thing on the Internet Today
The alpaca was seen getting in the cab with his human family.
Pet owners would understand the effort it takes to travel with them on public transport or taxis. Often animals become irritated or confused on the ride, they fidget and may even scare fellow passengers and the driver. The problem becomes that much worse when the pet is an alpaca.
Yes, that's right, an alpaca. Recently, a video of an alpaca riding inside a taxi cab became viral on social media.
The adorable incident took place in Peru. In the video, the alpaca is seen following an old woman into a red taxi can in Peru's Cusco. The video was posted on Instagram and has generated a lot of reactions from netizens. Photos of the alpaca happily sitting with his human family inside the taxi have won the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Something different 😅. My dad caught this on video while walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru. Check out @igersperu 👈🏼 !!! #peruvian #peru #lima #peruvianfood #photography #travel #per #igersperu #larcomar #travelphotography #travelgram #foodie #fashion #miraflores #peruano #moda #nature #peruana #landscape #traveling #love #traveler #ctperu #perumoda #southamerica #food #latina #instagood #instatravel #bhfyp
“Are you sure you can fit in this Uber?”
“Alpac-in” https://t.co/i4vmCvQRJ3
— Tara Smith (@Tara_Smith1) November 7, 2018
Oh! You know! Just an alpaca catching a taxi 😂🚕 pic.twitter.com/Q8p3GN4E27
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 7, 2018
So apparently at Peru, alpaca gets to travel by taxi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NoE6XzZknd
— 韻 🍭 (@jozphine28) November 5, 2018
An Alpaca in a Taxi. I have now seen everything I need to see in life. 😅 https://t.co/FRXIUmw9AY
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 5, 2018
Our local taxi drivers don't even like taking you and your dog to the vet. https://t.co/ei4jI1Fns3
— Anton Rippon (@AntonRippon) November 7, 2018
in a taxi - 'oh yes, we are bringing one pet...' https://t.co/8rtXWovIwg
— Richard Chaplin (@rickatwork21) November 7, 2018
