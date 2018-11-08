Watch: Video of Pet Alpaca Riding a Taxi Cab in Peru is the Best Thing on the Internet Today



Pet owners would understand the effort it takes to travel with them on public transport or taxis. Often animals become irritated or confused on the ride, they fidget and may even scare fellow passengers and the driver. The problem becomes that much worse when the pet is an alpaca.Yes, that's right, an alpaca. Recently, a video of an alpaca riding inside a taxi cab became viral on social media.The adorable incident took place in Peru. In the video, the alpaca is seen following an old woman into a red taxi can in Peru's Cusco. The video was posted on Instagram and has generated a lot of reactions from netizens. Photos of the alpaca happily sitting with his human family inside the taxi have won the internet.