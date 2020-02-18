English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Watch: Video of Rare Snow Leopard Spotted in Spiti Valley Goes Viral

The snow leopard was captured on camera and the video has created quite a buzz on social media.

Have you ever spotted snow leopards? These wild cats are a rare sight and only a lucky few get to spot them in the wild. The elusive animal was recently sighted in Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The 38-second video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows the snow leopard tip-toeing along the roadside with snow-capped mountains on the backdrop.

The tweet read, “Majestic grandeur in the tranquillity of Spiti District Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes, unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats. Tails as long as the body and 5-inch fur at the bottom to survive cold weather, rare to see these ghost of the mountain."

Watch the video here:

A longer video was shared by VJ Nikhil Chinapa on his Twitter account.

The viral video clip shared by the IFS officer has been viewed over 18,000 times. So far, it has been re-tweeted 430 times and received almost 2,000 likes.

A number of people took to the comment section to react to the video. "First time, watching a snow leopard so near to humans, that too walking down the road!! Majestic," wrote one user.

Another user commented, "Amazing. Wonder what made such an elusive and shy animal come so close to the road and car."

