Watch: Video of Republicans Dancing in Conga Line Without Masks at Party Goes Viral

A Republican candidate, who is running for the Queens council, was caught partying along with several former and current party members in a New York restaurant, flouting the general Covid-19 guidelines.

A video has surfaced showing the Council District 19 candidate Vickie Paladino and several other members of the Whitestone Republican Club dancing around, forming a conga line across the packed Italian restaurant Il Bacco Ristorante in Little Neck, New York City. The participants, who were not wearing masks, showed complete disregard for social distancing norms.

Former Republican Assembly candidate James Martinosky was also seen leading the conga line while carrying a flag of US President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Around 50 people took part in the shindig, as seen in the video, dancing around the hall and all of them except one attendee, were without masks.

Check out the video here:

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID pic.twitter.com/mHzW86d9M7— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 21, 2020

The post mentioned how the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC held a Christmas party with no COVID-19 restrictions in place.

After the video went viral on Twitter, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted saying, “COVID conga lines are not smart.” He added that “an unmasked Covid conga line in the middle of a pandemic defies logical explanation.”

.@NYGovCuomo responds: “I saw the video. Covid conga lines are not smart. That is my official position. Why you would do an unmasked Covid conga line in the middle of a pandemic defies logical explanation.” https://t.co/Iv3Dkap7Vj— Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) December 22, 2020

The spokesperson of the Whitestone Republican Club, Robert Hornak defended the gathering saying the event had taken place before the ban on indoor dining was reimposed by the state.

“We held an intimate gathering observing all the COVID guidelines in place at the time,” Hornak was quoted as saying by Queens Daily Eagle. He also mentioned that each attendee was told to wear a mask. He added that they were pleased to give people a nice time together with like-minded people as they looked forward to a much better 2021.

The owner of the restaurant, Tina Maria Oppedisano said they followed the rules which existed at the time of the event. She said that although she doesn’t agree with the regulation, she adheres to them. Calling the rules a disgrace, she said, “People have had enough and just want to conduct their business.”

The video drew sharp reaction from the netizens on Twitter.

A user felt sorry for the healthcare workers in the comment section, while another replied, “Yes, those medical professionals dont get to party. Or deny stupid people medical care. They are tired and deserve better. Many have died.”

Yes, those medical professionals dont get to party. Or deny stupid people medical care. They are tired and deserve better many have died— Mask up America 🇺🇸 (@Nyc5York) December 22, 2020

“If they were only hurting themselves, I'd feel sorry for them. Among them, some will get sick, some will get very sick & there will be some who will die. But, it's the people they will infect today, tomorrow & the next few weeks that make me see them for what they are,” wrote another user.

If they were only hurting themselves, I'd feel sorry for them. Among them, some will get sick, some will get very sick & there will be some who will die. But, it's the people they will infect today, tomorrow & the next few weeks that make me see them for what they are. Monsters.— Julie London Ferguson (@DearBubbie) December 21, 2020

