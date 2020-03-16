English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
WATCH: Video of Sea Turtles Laying Eggs in Odisha Will Give You Hope in Grim Times of Coronavirus

Screenshot from video tweeted by Susanta Nanda IFS / @susantananda3.

The synchronized, large-scale nesting of some species of sea turtles such as the Kemp's Ridley and Olive Ridley was captured in a recent video and posted on social media. This phenomenon of mass nesting is referred to as Arribada.

Nature is full of wonderful spectacles. Even in a time of a global viral outbreak, the act of birthing and life is sure to warm our hearts.

The synchronized, large-scale nesting of some species of sea turtles such as the Kemp's Ridley and Olive Ridley was captured in a recent video and posted on social media. This phenomenon of mass nesting is referred to as Arribada.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a bale of Olive Ridley turtles searching through the sands at a beach in Odisha to find a right spot for laying eggs.

Nanda wrote, “The spectacular mass nesting started yesterday after midnight. Playing hide and seek for a fortnight, the Olive Ridley [turtles] have started laying eggs in Odisha. Can’t disclose their location for safety. Nature at its best”.

People were in awe after watching the video.

Several netizens agreed with Nanda over not disclosing the location.

Despite being the most abundant species of sea turtles, Olive Ridley turtles have become endangered due to decreasing nesting sites globally.

Odisha coast has the world’s largest known rookery of these turtles. Fear of poaching and killing of these marine creatures has resulted in people asking for wider reforms of protection.

