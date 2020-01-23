Watch: Video of Sloth Bear Shooing Tiger Away is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today
A video has taken internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.
A video has taken internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.
A video has taken internet by a storm after a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.
In the clip, which has been shared on the micro blogging site Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, it can be seen a black coloured sloth bear shooed off a tiger without an ounce of fear.
Nethwani, who’s tweet has till now got more than 700 retweets, captioned the video as, “This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises. @ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA.”
This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises.@ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/bbyfP6uFuZ— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 21, 2020
The one minute and 22 second clip, which has been viewed over 35 thousand times, has Twitteratis all in praise of the sloth.
A user while replying to the tweet said, “1. Sloth Bear doesn't really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers. 2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off 3. Doesn't show it's back, as far as possible.. initially walks back.. 4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can.. Wild life morals.”
1. Sloth Bear doesn't really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers.2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off3. Doesn't show it's back, as far as possible.. initially walks back..4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can..Wild life morals..— Dr.Deepak Arkalgud (@DArkalgud) January 22, 2020
Most users, who reacted to the video were also full of praises:
Incredible... unperturbed by presence of 2 tigers! pic.twitter.com/K53CDpXbkU— kamal (@Kamaalsharma) January 21, 2020
The tigers will “bear” this in mind the next time they hunt— sandy (@sandy61974399) January 21, 2020
I love bears 😍— Jyoti Ahuja (@jyohuja) January 22, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks up with Housemate Paras Chhabra?
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK