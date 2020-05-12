WATCH: Video of Snake Slithering Inside a Ghaziabad ATM Has 'Rattled' the Internet

In a horrifying incident, a snake was seen slithering into an ATM kiosk and eventually getting inside the cash dispensing machine.

The incident reportedly took place in an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Ghaziabad. In the video, the reptile can be seen sliding inside the machine through an opening at the top.

According to a report published in Jagran, the snake was later rescued by the officials of the forest department.

Deeksha Bhandari, district forest officer told the portal that the snake was non-venomous.

However, the video of the snake has taken social media by a storm.

A user who shared a portion of the clip wrote:







"Banks are known to have snakes in their boardrooms.

Never seen one that enters an ATM. I guess after the clean up of NPA and stoppage of loan disbursal services through phone banking the snakes in our system had to find a way to get the money out. Reminds me of Nagin the movie".

Another user, who shared the entire 2 minutes 18 seconds clip stated, "Be careful when you are at the ATM! There could be a Snake around PS: Initially felt that this could be normal but the last few seconds gave me chills".

The video has also drawn all kinds of reactions from Twitterati. A person said, "Snakes have always been associated with guarding treasures as per Indian mythology. So maybe that’s why it’s there in an ATM".

"Another person had a rather funny reaction to the clip. He said" "Conclusion- all animals need money , be it social or wild (sic)".

Other reactions to the video included:

People are making video instead of opening the door so that snake can get out of the ATM corner..

This is India — Crypto Pal ⚡️ (@Crypto_guy01) May 9, 2020

OMG — Prajwal Vivek Kumar (@prajwal_vivek) May 9, 2020

The incident comes days after a monkey had entered and "inspected" an ATM machine in a Money Heist like incident in the capital.