Watch: Video of Snake Throwing Up Plastic Bottle Shows That We're Killing the Planet

A video of a snake throwing up a plastic bottle has terrified social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
A video of a snake throwing up a plastic bottle has got netizens completely terrified. The 48-second-long clip, which has been shared by an Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan, has been viewed around 30,000 times.

In the clip, it can be seen that the snake is being nudged by a man after which with some difficulty it is able to throw up the plastic bottle. Kaswan has captioned the video clip stating, “When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away. See how single use plastic like bottles effecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you.”

In another tweet, Kaswan informed that the snake is a Cobra and that is why it was able to throw up, had it been some other animal it would not have been able to do so.

“It's a cobra. It is able to throw it back. Other animals can't do that. They will die in pain,” tweeted Kaswan.

Twitteratis too expressed their concern on this issue, with many users writing that what has happened with the snake is painful and worrying at the same time.

A user, who goes by the name @drnausheenkhan on the micro blogging site, wrote, “What are we doing humans? We are ruining our lives but why to pester them with our deeds? Very disheartening to watch. I am glad that the snake could get away with it, but what about other species who can't?”

This is how Twitter reacted:

