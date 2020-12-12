WATCH: Video of Tiger Taking a Royal Bath Goes Viral, Anand Mahindra Calls it a 'Ticuzzi'

A video of a tiger taking a bath in a tub at a coffee plantation has won the internet’s heart. In the clip, it can be seen how consciously the big cat is trying to check the water and tub before entering it.

The footage begins with the tiger inspecting a black coloured tub. After standing at a point for a few seconds, the big cat walks around the tub as it is carefully inspecting the sides and perhaps the sturdiness of the tub. Once the tiger is seemingly satisfied, it is seen stepping inside the tub. The moment it makes itself comfortable, one can make out from its expression how content the animal is.

The clip has been shared by Rajesh Kalra on Facebook. Sharing the satisfying video, he said, “What a beautiful WhatsApp forward. The tiger is really enjoying himself. This unique moment was captured at a coffee plantation in Coorg in Southern India.”

As one would expect the video has gained a lot of attention from the netizens. The comments section of the video is filled with people lauding tigers' wisdom to some reacting on how the tiger would have figured out whether or not the tub is sturdy.

A person wrote, “Tigers Choice. Tiger Knows..The Tub Is Meant for Bath..What An Advertisement Opportunity For The Company”, another person said, “Adorable, like a King in his bath tub”. Some other appreciative comments read, “Wonderful”, “Wow That is awesome” etc.

Currently, the post on Facebook alone has crossed 110 likes benchmark.

The same video was further shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and business tycoon Anand Mahindra on microblogging site Twitter.

Spent most of my childhood holidays at our home in Kodagu, just six miles from Nagarhole game sanctuary. NEVER lucky enough to see a tiger. And this chap comes to someone’s home to use their ‘bathtub.’ Magnificent. When a Tiger uses a Jacuzzi it becomes a ‘Ticuzzi’ https://t.co/OjixxCEXJ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 10, 2020

Commenting on the video, Mahindra wrote: "Spent most of my childhood holidays at our home in Kodagu, just six miles from Nagarhole game sanctuary. NEVER lucky enough to see a tiger. And this chap comes to someone’s home to use their ‘bathtub.’ Magnificent. When a Tiger uses a Jacuzzi it becomes a ‘Ticuzzi’"

This is, however, not the first time when one gets to see the other side of the tiger. A while back, a clip of a tiger dragging its prey to a secured place was shared by Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The clip opens to the tiger, who is dragging its prey (a cow) with its mouth after killing it. The video was captured by wildlife filmmaker Suyash Keshari at Bandhavgarh National Park in Garhpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing the clip, Susanta wrote, “The strength of the tiger is awe-inspiring. It drags a cow through the sheer power of its mouth. Not without the reason that it’s the king....From a central Indian Tiger Reserve. A rare footage shared by Surya Keshari”.