WATCH: Video of Woman Relaxing Despite Snake Perched on Top Will Give You Chills

In a shocking incident, a woman was seen relaxing even as a cobra climbed up her back. A video which is going viral shows a cobra perched on top of a woman. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service Official Susanta Nanda, the video shows the cobra perched on top of the woman and is ready to strike. However, nothing like that happened as the snake moved away in a few minutes. “When this happens, what would be your reaction?? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm… (As received from a colleague),” read the caption of the video.

The video has managed to garner nearly 30K views. “Did the cobra move away ‘coz that lady seems to be saying something, those vibrations made the snake feel safe, can it be scientifically proven why the cobra chose to slither up her torso and as the narrative says, leave her, go away, a belief or science?” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Something similar happened with me when I was 16. A snake coiled behind my head while I was in slumber. Snakes were common in villages during monsoon especially the villages by the water bodies. I woke up with a start when I felt my hair moving continuously.”

In another scary incident, a video shared by an Instagram page shows a huge python climbing a small truck. The video was shared by an Instagram page called “World of Snakes” which has 14 lakh followers. The page is renowned for sharing bizarre and sometimes interesting footage of snakes interacting with different things around them.

The video captioned, “Reticulated Python”, shows a giant python loading itself in the dicky of a small truck. The spine-chilling video starts with the python’s tail lying on the ground and the cameraman slowly walks toward the truck to give an idea about how big the python is. The horrifying video has more than 2.88 lakh views on Instagram since it was published four days ago (August 21).

