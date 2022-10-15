Watch: Video Shows Giant Iceberg Flipping As Explorers Try To Climb It

There is no dearth of adventure junkies in this world who are always willing to push their limits and experience an adrenaline rush. However, sometimes this thrill can have repercussions when things don’t go as planned. A hair-raising video has been doing rounds on the internet that shows a giant iceberg flipping right when two climbers were trying to scale it.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, two men are seen alighting from a boat to get on a huge iceberg in the middle of the ocean. After landing on the iceberg, the two climbers begin to scale it using their ice axes, oblivious to the danger ahead.

Just moments later, it is seen that the iceberg starts to move, prompting the people on the boat to alert the climbers. The duo tries to pick up the pace and reach the top but fails as the iceberg topples rapidly. They end up in the freezing water, nearly getting crushed under the massive iceberg.

The video amassed more than 55,000 views on Twitter and left many stunned on the platform.

“It’s a well-known fact that you should never get near an iceberg. no sane person would ever climb one,” wrote a user.

One asked if the two were tied to the boat for their safety.

Many were left shocked by the unexpected event.

Some appeared curious to know what happened after the mishap.

The video had first gone viral in 2020 when it was shared by one of the climbers, Mike Horn, on the internet. The other explorer was identified as Fred Roux and the duo was climbing an iceberg near the North Pole.

“Oops, should not have eaten breakfast before climbing. We both survived. Not to be repeated,” wrote , Mike Horn while uploading the video on Instagram.

Speaking to France Bleu about the incident, Horn said that he has been doing adventure for 30 years and have witnessed some mishaps. “But we always try to make the right decision at the right time, to come home alive,” he added.

