Watch: Videos of Black Smoke from Residential Area after PIA Plane Crash in Karachi

In a tragic incident on Friday afternoon, over 100 people lost their lives after plane of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed in a residential area in Karachi. The plane was carrying passengers from Lahore when it crashed just minutes before landing.

"The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed," said a spokesman for the national carrier.

Soon after the accident, social media was flooded with horrifying images and videos showing thick black smoke and specks of fire bellowing from the residential area with people running in panic.

PIA’s Lahore-Karachi flight PK-8303 crashed on a residential area near Karachi airport a short while ago. Fire fighters trying to control fire in an affected house👇🏼 🔥 ✈️ #planecrash #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/LEg1roPjol — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 22, 2020





PIA plane crashed near my cousin's house at Karachi😶😶😶

Allah sbko apny hifz_o_aman me rakhy ameen 😭 #planecrash pic.twitter.com/2kYSq5xMmh — اسیرِ زیست💘 (@RabiaAshrafQazi) May 22, 2020

Its Gut Wrenching To See Such A Loss Right At The End Of Ramzan.

These people coming from Lahore to Karachi to Spend Eid with their Loved ones,

YAA ALLAH REHAM.🙏💔#planecrash pic.twitter.com/T9XIzf0fg8 — JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) May 22, 2020

#planecrash We indian are with Pakistani Brothers.

pray for Pakistan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/h3awEbsqJU — Ajey Nagar (@Carryminati65) May 22, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their near and dear ones in today’s plane crash. PIA’s Lahore-Karachi flight PK-8303 was carrying around 100 passengers. ✈️ 😩🚨 #BreakingNews #planecrash pic.twitter.com/yWEanG3ezZ pic.twitter.com/4KSTtshQMZ — Moaz (@moaz_moaz85) May 22, 2020

A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.