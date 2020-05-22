BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Videos of Black Smoke from Residential Area after PIA Plane Crash in Karachi

Screenshot of the video.

Screenshot of the video.

The plane was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members when it crashed into a residential area in Karachi minutes before landing.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Share this:

In a tragic incident on Friday afternoon, over 100 people lost their lives after plane of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed in a residential area in Karachi. The plane was carrying passengers from Lahore when it crashed just minutes before landing.

"The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed," said a spokesman for the national carrier.

Soon after the accident, social media was flooded with horrifying images and videos showing thick black smoke and specks of fire bellowing from the residential area with people running in panic.


A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading