2-min read

WATCH: Vietnam University Students Sing 'Yeh Dosti' to Honour Indian President Kovind

A heartwarming gesture!

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
File photo.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam, received a warm Bollywood welcome.

Spouses of Embassy staff and university students teamed up to perform a rendition of 'Yeh dosti' from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay to honour the president.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed President Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind at the Vietnam National University in Hanoi where the students dedicated the Kishore Kumar song for the visitors.




The performers also thrilled the President by singing a soulful rendition of "Sabarmati Ke Sant" during the Indian community reception.

"Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence continues to inspire millions across the world!" wrote Kovind on his Twitter page.




On Monday, the Prez visited My Son temple complex in Vietnam that houses Hindu deities such as Krishna, Vishnu, and Shiva.




The Indian President also visited the Museum of Cham Sculpture in Da Nang, Vietnam.




The 3-day visit also happens to be his first visit to Southeast Asia as President of India.




Kovind is in Vietnam to boost bilateral trade, technology and investment relations between the two countries.




Last month, during her visit to Kuwait, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was left mesmerised after a Kuwaiti singer recited Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn - 'Vaishnav jan'.
Loading...