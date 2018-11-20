WATCH: Vietnam University Students Sing 'Yeh Dosti' to Honour Indian President Kovind

#WATCH: Spouses of Embassy Staff and Students of University of Vietnam sing "Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind in Hanoi, Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/NYHbSMoJCC — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

Delighted to hear soulful rendition of "Sabarmati Ke Sant" by Vietnamese students during the Indian community reception. Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence continues to inspire millions across the world! #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/mh56YBgzj1 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 19, 2018

#PresidentKovind visited My Son — UNESCO World Heritage Site, near Da Nang. One of Vietnam's treasured national heritage sites, this Hindu temple complex is a link to age-old ties with India. The Archaeological Survey of India is helping in its restoration. 🇮🇳🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/oWy5LWRkmO — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 19, 2018

#PresidentKovind visited the Museum of Cham Sculpture in Da Nang, Vietnam earlier today. Glimpses of remnants of the Hindu-Buddhist Cham civilisation that goes back 2,000 years 🇮🇳🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/No3XUdqZgc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 19, 2018

Received a warm welcome on my arrival in Da Nang, Vietnam. This is my first visit to Southeast Asia as President of India. India and Vietnam share close and cordial relations. I look forward to strengthening our bilateral ties 🇮🇳🇻🇳 #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/Y5aDb6KS4O — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 18, 2018

#PresidentKovind addresses the Indian community in Hanoi; says India-Vietnam friendship is civilizational; the Indian community in Vietnam plays an important part in promoting bilateral ties and creating opportunities for the local economy and society pic.twitter.com/2WfzzpGrxS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 19, 2018

Last month, during her visit to Kuwait, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was left mesmerised after a Kuwaiti singer recited Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn - 'Vaishnav jan'.