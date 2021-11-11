Watch: Villagers Stop Harvesting Crop to Reunite Five Jungle Cats With their Mother

A clip from the rescue operation of five Jungle Cat (Felis chaus) cubs has gone viral on social media. The viral video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter shows how the cubs were rescued from an agricultural farm and later reunited with their mother. Farmers who were harvesting their fields found the cubs and informed the officials and concerned authorities. The officials took steps to reunite cubs with their mother. Kaswan informed that Jungle Cat is a protected species. IFS Kaswan, who regularly tweets information related to forests, agriculture and animals, has shared a Twitter thread containing pictures and videos of the rescue operation of the cubs. Kaswan began the Twitter threat by posting a 1.20-minute clip of the rescued cubs.

And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field. pic.twitter.com/OvKeUNNnJB— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

The video featured five cubs lying on a field. A close-up shot of one of the cubs was also available. It also highlighted how farmers and local people in the area helped authorities in the rescue of cubs.

In the second tweet of the thread, Kaswan informed that cubs, who somehow got separated from their mother, were “so small” and it was impossible for them to survive without their mom. The officials decided to reunite the cubs with their mother. He said that the area was “cordoned off” after support from villagers who stopped harvesting for the time being.

All were so small that they could not have been survive without mother. So we decided to reunite them with mother. The area was cordoned off. Where they were found villagers decided to stop harvesting for the time being. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

Kaswan mentioned that camera traps were also established in the area.

Camera traps were established in the area carefully.Teams and villagers stationed for the night near the location. So that they can be monitored and no disturbance occur. pic.twitter.com/WMSPvriQXM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

Later in the night, the mother of all the five cubs came to the field and took them to a forest area, IFS official said while sharing an image of the mother cat in the tweet.

In night mother came and took all the cubs to Forest. She started this process in evening and by middle of the night shifted all her cubs to the forest. Without any disturbance. Today. pic.twitter.com/FCRRR3XvsF— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

In a subsequent tweet of the thread, Kaswan shared the picture of “undisturbed” farm land and said, “By 2 PM, all things were in place.”

People were convinced not to do harvesting for that patch. For the time being. All agreed and supported very well. By 2 PM all things were at place. So undisturbed place was provided for remaining day and whole night. pic.twitter.com/BPSg0oKjZi— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

Kaswan ended the threat on a funny note. He mentioned that the mother of cubs was forced to do “some overtime” but she managed to shift the cubs to the forest “within a few hours.”

Mother did some overtime but shifted all the cubs to Forest within few hours. ‘Jungle Cat’ (Felis chaus) is a protected species. pic.twitter.com/bm6BPJtCHT — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

The rescue clip posted by Kaswan on Wednesday has gone viral on the microblogging website with over 46,000 likes. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and several other Twitter praised the rescue team for helping the cubs reunite with the mother.

This thread . Makes my day and restores faith , that maybe things arent that hopeless after all… we have to keep trying . https://t.co/mILfMNIFtZ— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2021

We show kindness, sensitivity and Love towards these cute kittens then Why do we eat Chickens ! #bevegetarian https://t.co/d6IUdQwWMN— Kumar (@princebv987) November 10, 2021

What a wonderful thread of balance that ought to be between us and nature!! Patience and sensibilities will lead to brighter and beautiful world!! https://t.co/HmujnSQ5Iz— Purnima Niraj Singh (@purnimaasingh) November 10, 2021

Fantastic heartwarming incident. Classic example for the Man - Animal relationship. Heartiest thanks for the villagers and congratulations to the forest department. 💐👏👏 https://t.co/oZDveMz7ou— SKP KARUNA (@skpkaruna) November 10, 2021

According to the Zoology department of the University of Michigan, Jungle Cats breed twice a year and produce litters of 3 to 6 kittens. They are not completely weaned until 15 weeks old.

