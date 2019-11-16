Watch: Villagers Watch in Awe as a Dolphin Mysteriously Appears in Local Canal

A stray dolphin entered a narrow Indian canal recently, causing confusion and mayhem among locals.

Videos and photos of the incident was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Friday night.

"A dolphin suddenly appeared in a local canal. With it a number of questions. And around it some ten thousand people," Kaswan wrote on Twitter sharing the video. In it, a dolphin could be seen swimming in the opaque, grey canal water. Though Kaswan did not specify the exact location of canal, crowds can be heard cheering every time the dolphin made an appearance.

Well this is how #conservation looks like. A dolphin suddenly appeared in a local canal. With it a number of questions. And around it some ten thousand people. pic.twitter.com/qBrApSvGUZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 15, 2019

Kaswan added further tweets about how crowds kept gathering until "staff" had to pull out loudspeakers for crowd-control in order to avoid any "untoward" incident. The mammal was apparently a specimen of the the endangered Gangetic dolphins that somehow managed to enter a canal from the river.

A huge number of people gathered around it. In night forest staff with police stayed around so that no untoward incident happens. pic.twitter.com/M7dsF2Mph4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 15, 2019

The crowd became so huge that staff with Mike so that mob can be controlled & poor dolphin can be saved. pic.twitter.com/C7oR7qWZ1t — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 16, 2019

In further tweets, Kaswan explained how it took the conservation team several hours to urge the dolphin to travel 13 kms to a river from where the conservationists believed it could reach the sea.

After hours of efforts & rescue work for 13 kilometres the Gangetic dolphin was made to enter into a river. From where it can go to sea. pic.twitter.com/8EWNvutIi0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 16, 2019

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented that the the rescuers' "timely intervention saved the poor animal. There is a need for community wildlife education so that people can be sensible".

A similar incident occurred in January 2018 when a Gangetic Dolphin found its way to Indira Canal in Rajasthan. The dolphin was rescued by a team of forest department officials and members of Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA). However, the dolphin reportedly died just an hour post the rescue.

