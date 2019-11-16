Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Watch: Villagers Watch in Awe as a Dolphin Mysteriously Appears in Local Canal

Though the location of the incident is unknown, the video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and has been going viral since.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Villagers Watch in Awe as a Dolphin Mysteriously Appears in Local Canal
Image credit: Twitter/Parveen Kaswan

A stray dolphin entered a narrow Indian canal recently, causing confusion and mayhem among locals.

Videos and photos of the incident was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Friday night.

"A dolphin suddenly appeared in a local canal. With it a number of questions. And around it some ten thousand people," Kaswan wrote on Twitter sharing the video. In it, a dolphin could be seen swimming in the opaque, grey canal water. Though Kaswan did not specify the exact location of canal, crowds can be heard cheering every time the dolphin made an appearance.

Kaswan added further tweets about how crowds kept gathering until "staff" had to pull out loudspeakers for crowd-control in order to avoid any "untoward" incident. The mammal was apparently a specimen of the the endangered Gangetic dolphins that somehow managed to enter a canal from the river.

In further tweets, Kaswan explained how it took the conservation team several hours to urge the dolphin to travel 13 kms to a river from where the conservationists believed it could reach the sea.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented that the the rescuers' "timely intervention saved the poor animal. There is a need for community wildlife education so that people can be sensible".

A similar incident occurred in January 2018 when a Gangetic Dolphin found its way to Indira Canal in Rajasthan. The dolphin was rescued by a team of forest department officials and members of Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA). However, the dolphin reportedly died just an hour post the rescue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram