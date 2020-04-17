Watch: Violin Rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless Breaks Internet

A video of a Mumbai-based Carnatic Violinist is breaking the internet. Swetha Anandasivan has uploaded a video of herself on social media playing Shankar Mahadevan’s iconic ‘Breathless’ song.

The 2 minutes and 18 seconds long video clip has been viewed over 3 lakh 50 thousand times on Facebook alone. In the post, Swetha has tagged Shankar Mahadevan in the caption.

She wrote, “My humble attempt to render Shankar Mahadevan sir's 'Breathless' Pls pardon the flaws..”

In over 100 comments that the post has received, majority of them are all in praises, while some have also lauded her exceptional expertise in the instrument.

A user said, “Very precise playing, nicely done”, another wrote, “Really enjoyed listening! Wonderful rendition!”. A person went on to say that the musician must inform when she does a concert in his city, he said. “I don't know any violin so I can't detect the flaws but even if there are some, it doesn't matter. The end product is mind-blowing. If you ever give a concert here, please let me know.”

Even though the musical rendition is beautiful, it is not the first time such an attempt has been made with Breathless. A woman had done a Veena version back in 2018. The video went so viral that even business tycoon Anand Mahindra had shared it. He tweeted the video saying, “Some upbeat notes to end Saturday with. Veenasrivani, you left me breathless & wondering how your fingers survived that rapid-fire performance…”

Some upbeat notes to end Saturday with. Veenasrivani, you left me breathless & wondering how your fingers survived that rapid-fire performance... pic.twitter.com/eSKuFZdQDU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2018

Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless is a non-film song, which was released in the year 1998. It is said that the song was sung in a single breath. The lyrics of the track have been written by Javed Akhtar.