WATCH: Violinists Recreate 'Titanic' Scene as Toilet Paper Disappear amid Panic Buying

Among issues such as the shutdown of academic edifices, shopping malls, movie theatres, people are now resorting to panic buying and thus hoarding the essentials leading to empty shelves in departmental stores.

With many countries imposing multiple restrictions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19, countless run-of-the-mill stores have run out of stocks and provisions.

People are risking their lives and travelling for daily requirements during the crisis to find barren racks in departmental shops.

Recently, two professional musicians dressed in black suits and orange lifejackets were spotted serenading shoppers at a US supermarket.

Surrounded by toilet paper ransacked shelves, violinists Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella recreated the iconic scene from Titanic wherein the ship’s band pledge together to play until the vessel sinks.

Towards the end of the performance clip, Von Duyke quotes the dialogue to Kinsella, “Gentleman, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight."

The duo uploaded their rendition feat on their YouTube, labelling it as, "Ode to RMS Toilet Paper - “I’ll never let go”".

Von Duyke captioned the video, “Concerts and events are being cancelled right and left. We want to create awareness to support independent artists at this time and to connect with others in our global community”.

The heartwarming YouTube video has come as a much-needed mood buster in recent times and has collected over 59,000 views since posted.