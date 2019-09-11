Watch: Viral Clip of Two Little Boys Hugging is Teaching Lessons in Harmony to Adults

Michael D Cisneros recently shared a video of his son Maxwell running to hug his pal Finnegan, in the hopes of making the adorable moment viral and set an example for grownups.

Netizens obliged and not only has the clip garnered close to half a million views in a space of few days but also melted many hearts online.

“Beautiful,” “priceless” and “heartwarming” were among the plethora of plaudits netizens used to describe the display of unadulterated emotions by the two toddlers for each other.

Many said the little boys were teaching people how to love one another and live in peace and harmony.

“I saw this on a friend’s Instagram and shared it to my story... I can’t stop watching this! Finnegan and Maxwell teaching the world how to love one another,” read one of the over 1,000 comments on the viral post.

“Awe the bond & the love between two children , yes I pray that .we could be !!” said another person.

Maxwell and Finnegan are “inseparable,” Michael Cisneros told ABC News. The 2 year- olds from New York City have become “partners in crime” despite knowing each other for only about a year.

“When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another,” he was quoted as saying. “They go to music class together, Dana Banana (a weekly music event) and they love to dance -- both are excellent dancers.”

Cisneros said the boys also play tennis with Finnegan’s parents, who bought them gear to use.

"With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it's a really beautiful video," Cisneros further told Pix 11. "It's great to spread the love and to show people that kind of love and beauty in the world."

