Watch: Viral Dance of Uber Driver and Passenger Grooving to Gurudas and Diljit's Punjabi Hit in US

Music knows no boundaries as it cuts across races, ethnicities, religions, nationalities and languages as it brings people together.

One such example was observed recently when an Uber driver and a passenger broke into an enthusiastic dance sequence to a Punjabi number in Seattle, USA. The video, shared by Good News Movement Instagram handle, is going viral on social media. The song in question is the one sung by Gurdas Maan and Diljit Dosanjh for MTV’s Coke Studio, titled ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’.

"Uber driver and passenger in Seattle felt the rhythm HIT, so they got out of the car to DANCE TOGETHER. WATCH ‘TIL END," read the caption accompanying the short video.

The video starts with a man wearing a face mask getting out of the car and displaying his impressive dance moves. The manner in which he performed the traditional Punabi folk dance Bhangra has left many netizens amazed. After a few moments, he is joined by a Punjabi man who shows his own moves. The duo continues to dance together as the music plays in the car for a while before sharing a high five.

The video has garnered more than 450 thousand views on Instagram and 70 thousand likes. It has also been commented upon by over fifteen hundred times.

“THIS! Okay, this will decrease election anxiety for 13 min!” wrote one user. “Just what the world needs right now!” wrote another.

One user enquired to know which song it was that was playing in the background. “Anyone know the name of the song? I feel the rhythm right here in my living room,” read a comment. A user who understood Punjabi explained what the song said. “The meaning of the song is more beautiful. It is a Punjabi song that means: with so many changes to the cultures and traditions, only God knows what is going to happen to this world,” wrote the person. Well, the song has got some nice beats as well.