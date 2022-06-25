Watch: Viral Dance Video Of Barso Re Megha Megha At Times Square

You must have seen several videos on the internet on a daily basis. Whether dance, music, or lip-sync videos, people never fail to show their talents on social media platforms. Something similar happened when an Instagram user shared her dance video with three other women. What’s the big deal, you ask? Well, for starters the video was shot in Times Square in New York and they were dancing to a popular Bollywood number.

The four dancers were grooving to the hit song Barso Re Megha Megha from the movie Guru. The original featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and captured the essence of the rains in India. We could call it timely because this is the season of the monsoon. The caption was to the point. “When it’s raining in Times Square at midnight,” it read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eshhpat (@eshhpat)



It’s just not us, the Internet loved this video. The over 13 million views are proof enough. Ricky Pond, famous as the ‘dancing dad’ for his Bollywood videos, wrote, “Love it I’m going to do this I’ll tag you.”

Another user wrote, “Where do you find such a perfect coordinating friend. I don’t know how to dance.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier another dance video on the same song went viral. Here, dancer Jainil Mehta was seen moving gracefully wearing a long skirt. The reason was the outfit. Who wouldn’t stand out while dancing in a fountain on New York streets, that too when you are a man wearing a skirt?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jainil Mehta (@jainil_dreamtodance)



Over 2 lakh users viewed this video. They filled the comment section with praise, One said, “You are God gifted! Such beautiful movements and so fluid are treated to one’s eyes!” Another wrote, “Don’t wait for rain Gods to create an environment. Find the opportunity and just vibe with it.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.