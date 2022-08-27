WATCH: Viral 'Patakha Guddi' Trend is Getting People Grooving Across the World

Social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are currently buzzing with the echoes of a 2014 Bollywood song from the movie Highway. Scrolling through an unending roll of reels, you are bound to come across the viral trend where people are seen shaking a leg on the remix of the song Patakha Guddi, sung by the talented duo, the Nooran Sisters. The trend has spread like wildfire and has crossed international boundaries. People from all corners of the world are appearing on social media platforms and performing the dance steps designated to the viral “Ali Ali Ali” trend.

One of the very popular videos featuring the remixed version came all the way from Germany in which two women performed a dance cover of the song. The video was shared by a dance coach. Take a look:

This dance gained traction from the audience and creators alike. Users on social media platforms heartily reacted to, and recreated, their own versions.

One of the first ones to come up with the dance was the famous content creator and social media influencer duo from Tanzania, Kili Paul and Neema Paul.

Another duo, making Times Square in New York their dance platform, shared a video of the Nooran Sisters number.

One user performed on the streets of Birmingham and the video garnered lakhs of views.

A man from the Philippines added a few touches of his own into the routine. Take a look:

The song is not a part of one but two viral trends on social media. A heavy metal artist did a cover of the song and mixed the tunes of the electric guitar along with it. The video was equally loved and shared by social media users

Patakha Guddi was the breakthrough into Bollywood for the Sultana and Jyoti Nooran. The song was part of Alia Bhatt’s hit movie Highway. Following this, the duo featured in the 2015 movie, Singh is King, starring Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here