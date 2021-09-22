WATCH: Viral Sri Lankan Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' Gets Bhojpuri Rap Remix

Music knows no boundary of language or region, it's just the feel of the song that connects it to the audience and this is exactly what happened with the Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe. The song became a viral sensation on the internet garnering over 11 crore views on YouTube and people just could not stop showering their love on it. The song which was originally performed by Sri Lankan musician Yohani Diloka de Silva and rapper Satheeshan has beenrecreated in many other languages as well. Manike Mage Hithe gots its own version in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla, and other Indian languages.

Now, the song has been recreated in Bhojpuri. While the original portion sung by Yohani has been kept as it is, the Sinhala rap has been replaced with a Bhojpuri version by Bihari Gypsy Soul. As per the information shared along with the video, the lyrics of this recreation have been penned by Rishi, Abhishek, and Gypsy Soul, and Ranjan has composed the music.

Check it out here:

Earlier, the song was recreated in Hindi by popular YouTuber and musician Yashraj Mukhate.

Meanwhile, looking at the popularity of the original Sinhala song, Sri Lankan musician Yohani will soon be performing Manike Mage Hithe live in India. Yohani will come to India for a tour later this month and perform in Gurugram (September 30) and Hyderabad (October 3).

The event will be called Supermoon #NowTrending.

The popularity of Manike Mage Hithe has not just been limited to common people. Many Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff have grooved to the tune in their social media posts.

Big B Tweeted a video edited by his granddaughter Navya Naveli where the Sinhala song was superimposed over his dance sequence in Jaha Teri Ye Nazar Hai song from 1981 release Kaalia.

