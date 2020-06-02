BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Viral Video of a Pigeon 'Battling' with an Escalator Handrail Leaves Internet Baffled

Video grab. (Image credit: Reddit)

It tries to walk up on one side of the escalator, later flying to another one.

If you think humans are the only beings who need to exercise regularly in the gym then you are probably mistaken.

In a viral video posted on Reddit, a pigeon can be seen trying to walk on a moving escalator handrail while flipping its wings at the same time. The video shows a pigeon comfortably sitting on a descending escalator handrail when it realizes that the journey has come to an end. In a bid to go up, the pigeon starts walking on the handrail, which seems like an attempt to walk on a treadmill.

The video, posted by Reddit user @1monkeyshort, has been captioned, “This pigeon in an epic battle with handrails”.

This pigeon in an epic battle with handrails from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

The video has received around 1.3 million views. Netizens are surprised at the little exercise activity displayed by the pigeon in the video. A user wrote, “This is the best video I've seen in a while. I couldn't believe how long it went on, and I lost it when the pigeon flew over to the other handrail”.

Another quipped, “You joke now, but little did you know that that pigeon is actually training itself. In 2 weeks time, it'll be ready to beat you up the next time you meet”/


Loading