WATCH: Viral Video of Adorable Pandas Sliding, Rolling in Snow Will Make You Want to Join Them

People on social media are drooling over a video showing a couple of funny and adorable pandas enjoying themselves in the snow.

The clip was shared by the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute based in Washington DC on Twitter. The 51-second clip shows the two pandas, one by one, sliding, rolling and making movements only a panda can do in such a fun way.

The video has gone viral on social media as thousands of people are spreading pure panda joy.

Check out the post here:

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!” read the caption on the post.

So we know the two pandas are Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, although it is hard to figure out which is which. What both of them have in common is how cute they look performing those adorable stunts in the snow.

The clip starts with one panda sliding down the snowy pathway of the zoo on his back. He then gathers himself and starts moving up the path, probably to try the ride one more time. And there goes another slide. Moments later a panda can be seen rolling around in the snow, having a good time.

The clip has been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Twitter alone. It has garnered more than 82,000 likes and over 24,000 retweets. There were several cute and hilarious comments from the netizens as well.

One user called the pandas’ acts glorious, while another thanked the authorities for posting the video and requested for more of such videos from them.

This is glorious! ❄️🐼❄️🐼 — bamboo_grove (@bamboo_grove1) January 31, 2021

Thank you for posting this! More please!! — Waldo Doggie (@waldo_doggie) January 31, 2021

The video obviously made the day for many users who came across the adorable pandas in the video and they expressed the same in the comments.

Made my day!!! ❄️ ❤️❄️ — sdgrandmama (@sdgrandmama) January 31, 2021

Lol! So good — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) January 31, 2021

“Just love how they love the snow! Pure enjoyment for them and us,” wrote one Twitter user named Marie Yednak.

“Makes sense that these guys never seem to get down to reproducing. They are bebopping around like toddlers,” wrote a user to which another user replied, “They’re just vibing and don’t want any commitments.”

“This panda is single-handedly showing us how lockdown should be done,” suggested one person.

“I like how the panda didn’t walk back up the same place as the slide down!! Smart,” said a user.

“The speed and level of energy feels just about right,” wrote yet another user.